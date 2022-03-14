HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Holyoke High School North students were arrested for having multiple dangerous weapons in their possession.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Dept.

At 1 p.m. during a tardy sweep, a school administrator spotted a student vaping, which goes against school rules. The administrator preceded to follow proper protocol and searched the student’s belongings and found multiple dangerous items.

Dangerous Items Found

Machete

Multiple types of ammunition in a marijuana bag

Brass knuckles

Knives

A hammer

No guns were found during the search.

The school immediately reached out to the school’s resource officer, Officer Manny Rivera, who found a second student in possession of dangerous items. Holyoke Police arrested both students and they are facing legal charges along with school disciplinary actions according to the district.

“We have trained our staff extensively in keeping our schools safe,” said Superintendent Anthony Soto. “And while we never want situations like this to occur, we are very grateful that today our extensive training proved highly effective. We also appreciate the quick response by Officer Rivera at the scene, as well as the ongoing investigation being conducted by Holyoke Police at this time.”

Holyoke High School officials are asking if you have any information regarding this incident to contact the Holyoke Police right away. The Holyoke Police Department can be reached at 413-322-6900. If you would like to remain anonymous, please send tips to the Text-A-Tip hotline. To use the hotline line text the words “Solve” and “Holyoke” to 274637 and follow the text with “END” to complete the message.