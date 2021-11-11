Two Holyoke men arrested during traffic stop for possession of firearm

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Left: Austin Sharlow, Right: Luis Vendrell (Credit: Holyoke Police Department)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Holyoke were arrested early Thursday morning after officers found a firearm as well as throwing stars and an assortment of knives during a traffic stop for running a red light.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, Holyoke police pulled over a black Hyundai near the intersection of Appleton and Maple Streets after the driver ran through a red light around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers discovered the driver, 23-year-old Austin Sharlow of Holyoke, was unlicensed and had an active warrant for an arrest.

The passenger, 32-year-old Luis Vendrell of Holyoke, exited the vehicle and was then arrested after the officer noticed a firearm where he was sitting. A vehicle inventory was done and police also located shurikens (throwing stars), 10 knives in sheaths, and a double sided ring knife.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Sharlow was arrested and has been charged with:

  • Fail to stop for a red light
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon (4 counts)
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID

Vendrell has also been charged with:

  • Possession Drug Class A (Heroin)
  • Possession Drug Class B (Crack Cocaine)
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon (4 counts)
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories