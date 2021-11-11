Two Holyoke men arrested during traffic stop for possession of firearm

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Holyoke were arrested early Thursday morning after officers found a firearm as well as throwing stars and an assortment of knives during a traffic stop for running a red light.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, Holyoke police pulled over a black Hyundai near the intersection of Appleton and Maple Streets after the driver ran through a red light around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers discovered the driver, 23-year-old Austin Sharlow of Holyoke, was unlicensed and had an active warrant for an arrest.

The passenger, 32-year-old Luis Vendrell of Holyoke, exited the vehicle and was then arrested after the officer noticed a firearm where he was sitting. A vehicle inventory was done and police also located shurikens (throwing stars), 10 knives in sheaths, and a double sided ring knife.

Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Sharlow was arrested and has been charged with:

Fail to stop for a red light

Carrying a dangerous weapon (4 counts)

Improper storage of a firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Vendrell has also been charged with: