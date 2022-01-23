Two Holyoke residents arrested by Holyoke police for illegal narcotics distribution

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics/Vice Division assembled a search warrant execution team for narcotics distribution on 50 West Street in Holyoke.

The team consisted of FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday the warrant team was able to recover large amounts of heroin as well as various items used for illegal narcotics distribution inside of the home, according to a news release from the Holyoke Police Department.

Police arrested the two suspects at the location and they were taken into custody.

Law enforcement officials identified the suspects as Ronnie Jacobs and Crystal Martinez, who were both charged with Class A Trafficking offenses.