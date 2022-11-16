HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested after two illegal guns were found after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police were conducting traffic enforcement in the early morning hours and randomly ran the license plate of a Mercedes-Benz sedan at around 3:30 a.m. The registration of the car expired in April which resulted in it being towed.

During the inventory search of the vehicle, Troopers found hidden in a fast-food bag in the passenger footwell, a loaded polymer 9mm handgun with a 17-round magazine inserted into the magazine well. The firearm did not have a serial number, which is commonly called a ghost gun.

Another firearm, a SCCY 9mm handgun with an 11-round magazine, was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The passenger, 25-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Menier of Holyoke, was arrested after police determined the driver had no knowledge of the weapons.

Juan Rodriguez-Menier was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on the following charges: