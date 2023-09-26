WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men have been indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Fitchburg home in July.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Thomas Martin of Fitchburg and 37-year-old Christian Collins of Worcester were indicted Friday on charges of murder, home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm without an FID card. Martin is also facing assault with a dangerous weapon.

Both men were previously charged for the incident in District Court on August 4 and were ordered to be held without bail. The case will now be moved to Worcester Superior Court, with an arraignment on the new charges to be held at a later date.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 28, Fitchburg police were called to a home for a report of a shooting. Inside the home, police found 62-year-old Michael Parks of Fitchburg with gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.