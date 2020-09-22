Two injured, suspect in custody in South Windsor workplace shooting

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP/WTNH)– Two people were injured and a suspect is now in custody following a workplace shooting in South Windsor Tuesday morning.

South Windsor police confirm to News 8 that two victims are currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after one person was shot and another was hit with fragments from a bullet at a workplace at 105 Edwin Road.

News 8 has learned that Independent Truck and Tractor Repair LLC is the business listed at that address.

The suspect was later apprehended at the Massachusetts border on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow and the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. There were no further details released.

There is still heavy traffic on I-91 from Enfield into Longmeadow.

22News is covering this story