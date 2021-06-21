Two juveniles arrested in Holyoke on gun charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two juveniles were arrested for gun charges after ATF and Holyoke Police conducted an investigation on Wednesday.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 3:15 p.m. a joint investigation between the ATF and the Holyoke Police Crime Prevention Bureau seized two firearms and illegal narcotics in the area of Beech and Sargeant Streets.

A juvenile from Holyoke and a juvenile from Springfield were arrested and charged with the following:

Distribution Class A (Heroin)

Possession of Class A (Heroin)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a LTC

Possession of ammunition

Possession of a Firearm in a felony

Disorderly Conduct

Assault

If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously.