Two juveniles arrested in Holyoke on gun charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two juveniles were arrested for gun charges after ATF and Holyoke Police conducted an investigation on Wednesday.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 3:15 p.m. a joint investigation between the ATF and the Holyoke Police Crime Prevention Bureau seized two firearms and illegal narcotics in the area of Beech and Sargeant Streets.

A juvenile from Holyoke and a juvenile from Springfield were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Distribution Class A (Heroin)
  • Possession of Class A (Heroin)
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a LTC
  • Possession of ammunition
  • Possession of a Firearm in a felony
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Assault

If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously.

  • Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone
  • Text the information you want to send
  • Send the text
  • Text END to complete message

