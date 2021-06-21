Two juveniles arrested in Holyoke on gun charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two juveniles were arrested for gun charges after ATF and Holyoke Police conducted an investigation on Wednesday.
According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 3:15 p.m. a joint investigation between the ATF and the Holyoke Police Crime Prevention Bureau seized two firearms and illegal narcotics in the area of Beech and Sargeant Streets.
A juvenile from Holyoke and a juvenile from Springfield were arrested and charged with the following:
- Distribution Class A (Heroin)
- Possession of Class A (Heroin)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a LTC
- Possession of ammunition
- Possession of a Firearm in a felony
- Disorderly Conduct
- Assault
If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously.
- Text Solve plus message (include City/Town) to 274637 on your cell phone
- Text the information you want to send
- Send the text
- Text END to complete message