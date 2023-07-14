ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two juveniles were arrested in connection with breaking into and damaging Mahar Regional School in Orange early Friday morning.
According to the Orange Police Department, at around 1 a.m. two juveniles broke into Mahar Regional School and caused significant damage to a small area inside.
K9s from NorthEast Houndsmen, Petersham’s retired Chief Dana Cooley with his hound “Bleu” and Erving Police Department’s Laura Gordon and her hound “Ziva” helped locate the juveniles.
