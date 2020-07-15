Two killed, suspect shot by customer outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Snyder County

Crime scene units and dozens of police investigating the scene of a double shooting in the parking lot outside a Buffalo Wild Wings off Route 15 near Selinsgrove.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – UPDATE: According to Snyder County DA Michael Piecuch, no charges will be filed against the male patron who shot the person at the Buffalo Wild Wings.

“He will not be charged. Under the circumstances he was legally justified in using deadly force,” said Piecuch.

Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in Snyder County.

Pennsylvania State Police released new information early Saturday morning. They say the victims are Heather Sue Campbell of Trevorton and Matthew T. Bowersox of Mifflinburg.

Investigators say a patron intervened and shot their killer, seriously injuring the suspect whose name is being withheld pending criminal charges.





Images of the crime scene following a shooting that left two people dead in the parking lot outside a Buffalo Wild Wings off Route 15 near Selinsgrove in Snyder County.

State Police tell Eyewitness News the deadly shooting happened in the parking lot outside the Buffalo Wild Wings in the Monroe Marketplace off Route 15 near Selinsgrove.

Investigators outside the Buffalo Wild Wings off Route 15 near Selinsgrove following the deadly shooting of two people in the parking lot.

There is no word yet on what lead to the deadly shooting or what kinds of weapons were used.

The Snyder County District Attorney was also at the scene, but could not tell Eyewitness News what charges may be filed.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to bring you the very latest as we get it.