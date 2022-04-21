SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested after police seized two firearms on South Summer Street in Holyoke Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Joerick Johnson and 19-year-old Aidan Laboy both of Holyoke were arrested after the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit received information that Laboy had a Ghost Gun and was in Holyoke.

At around 5 p.m. Springfield Detectives were assisted by Holyoke Detectives and located the car Laboy was driving in Holyoke. A traffic stop was conducted on the 500 block of South Summer Street. Four people in the vehicle were detained.

Laboy was arrested after detectives found a loaded Ghost Gun with 20 rounds of ammunition. Johnson was arrested after officers seized a loaded firearm located in the back seat where his leg was. The two additional passengers were released.

Joerick Johnson is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Firearm Violation with 1 prior Violent/Drug Crime

Johnson was out on $10,000 bail on an open case from February 19 after police arrested him with allegedly a high-capacity firearm on the 100 block of Parker Street.

Aidan Laboy is charged with the following: