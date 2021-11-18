Two masked men wanted for armed home invasion in Monson, driving stolen vehicle

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men for an armed home invasion incident Thursday night.

Around 6:00 p.m. Thursday night, Monson Police were called for a report of an armed home invasion at a Main Street home. According to police, the two masked men entered the home, held the person inside at knife point and stole his blue 2011 Chrysler 200 convertible. The car has black fabric with the license plate 3HH530 and is registered in Massachusetts. The police department posted pictures of what the vehicle may look like on their Facebook page.

Police believe the suspect may have left Monson eastbound on Route 20 towards Brimfield. If you see the vehicle or have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Police Sgt. Adam Szymanski at 413-893-9500 ext. 116.