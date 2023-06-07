MILLBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Glocester men were arrested during a traffic stop in Millbury after a police K9 found cocaine hidden in the vehicle.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Trooper clocked a black Infiniti G35 sedan traveling eastbound on the Mass. Pike in Auburn at 93 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop at Mile Marker 95 in Millbury.

The two men told police that they were returning from Hartford, Conn. after looking at a truck. The driver, 59-year-old Peter Horne consented to a search of the vehicle however, he quickly changed his mind.

Both the driver and passenger, 31-year-old Jose Agusto Baez, had previously been charged with narcotics offenses. The Trooper determined that there was reasonable suspicion to believe there may be narcotics in the car due to their reason for being on the road in the middle of the night, the passenger’s behavior, their criminal histories, and the use of a third-party vehicle.

Trooper Valentine from the State Police K9 Unit and his partner, Kyber were called to assist. K9 Kyber showed extreme interest behind a large speaker in the trunk. A purple drawstring bag hidden between the back seat middle compartment and the trunk was found.

Approximately 772 grams of powder cocaine and the rock at approximately 202 grams of rock cocaine were found inside the page.

Horne and Baez were arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine, 200 grams or more

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B narcotic

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Hornes was issued a citation for speeding

The vehicle was registered to a woman from Gloucester.