BOSTON (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts residents were arrested for allegedly using stolen identities to rent apartments used for drug trafficking.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 40-year-old Terrence Pyrtle of Taunton and 36-year-old Ashley Roostaie of Boston have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently rent two apartments under stolen identities to be utilized for drug trafficking activities.

Terrence Pyrtle, a/k/a “Big T,” a/k/a “T,” a/k/a “big_t558,” is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine, 400 grams and more of fentanyl, 100 grams and more of fentanyl analogue, and methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine, 400 grams and more of fentanyl, 100 grams and more of fentanyl analogue, and methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl and 100 grams and more of fentanyl analogue

Conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft

Four counts of access device fraud

Four counts of aggravated identity theft

Ashley Roostaie, a/k/a “Lola,” a/k/a “dropdeadlola,” is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft

Four counts of access device fraud

Four counts of aggravated identity theft

Pyrtle and Roostaie allegedly used the personal identification information of another individual to apply for and enter into lease agreements for two apartments in Braintree and Somerville. By placing the apartment leases under another individual’s personal identification information. They allegedly used the apartments to distribute of cocaine, fentanyl, fentanyl analogue and methamphetamine.

It is further alleged that Pyrtle and Roostaie used another individual’s personal identification information to obtain and use a prepaid debit card to make certain payments associated with each of the apartments.