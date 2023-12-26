SOMERSET, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are dead and three others are injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into two vehicles Christmas night in Massachusetts.

According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, troopers were called to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Somerset around 11:10 p.m. Monday night for a serious car crash on the westbound side of Route 6. An investigation revealed a 2023 Land Rover with New York registration was traveling eastbound on the westbound side of Route 6 when it collided into two other vehicles, a 2019 Honda Accord and a 2014 Infiniti QX50.

Six people were hospitalized due to the crash. The driver of the Infiniti, a 73-year-old Dighton man, and his rear seat passenger, a teenage boy, died from their injuries. Another person inside the Infiniti, a 68-year-old Dighton woman, was hospitalized for serious injuries.

Two young adults inside the Honda were also hospitalized for injuries but are expected to be okay.

The wrong-way driver has been identified as 41-year-old Adam M. Gauthier of New York City and was believed to be intoxicated while driving. He is currently in the hospital for injuries but is expected to survive. He is under State Police guard at this time and will be charged with several offenses including:

Motor Vehicle Homicide While Under the Influence

Manslaughter

OUI-Liquor Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Wrong-Way Operation on a State Highway

State Police are still investigating the crash at this time. The area of Route 6 was closed for several hours Christmas night into Tuesday morning as police investigated the crash.