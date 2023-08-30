TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women from Taunton are facing numerous charges after allegedly running a coupon scheme where they used counterfeit coupons to steal $26,547 worth of products from Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The Plymouth County DA says the women made and purchased high-quality fake coupons between March and June that worked with Stop & Shop Rewards Program cards. The women would not only resell the stolen products online for highly discounted prices but would also tout their success on social media.

Jacqueline White, 41, of Taunton is charged with one count each of Larceny by False Pretense by Single Scheme, Larceny to Induce Parting with Personal Property, and Organized Retail Theft.

Crystal Travis, 40, of Taunton is charged with one count each of Larceny by False Pretense by Single Scheme and Larceny to Induce Parting with Personal Property.

The investigation found that over the three-month timeframe, White and Travis accumulated the following products:

300 bottles of fabric freshener

56 bars of bath soap

188 bottles of fabric softener

226 bottles of laundry detergent

219 cans of air disinfectant

135 bottles of hand soap

22 skin care products

130 air fresheners

275 cases of anti-bacterial wipes

34 bottles of mouthwash

34 packages of paper towels

26 toothbrushes

21 tubes of hand cream

158 bottles of dish soap