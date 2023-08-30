TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women from Taunton are facing numerous charges after allegedly running a coupon scheme where they used counterfeit coupons to steal $26,547 worth of products from Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The Plymouth County DA says the women made and purchased high-quality fake coupons between March and June that worked with Stop & Shop Rewards Program cards. The women would not only resell the stolen products online for highly discounted prices but would also tout their success on social media.
Jacqueline White, 41, of Taunton is charged with one count each of Larceny by False Pretense by Single Scheme, Larceny to Induce Parting with Personal Property, and Organized Retail Theft.
Crystal Travis, 40, of Taunton is charged with one count each of Larceny by False Pretense by Single Scheme and Larceny to Induce Parting with Personal Property.
The investigation found that over the three-month timeframe, White and Travis accumulated the following products:
- 300 bottles of fabric freshener
- 56 bars of bath soap
- 188 bottles of fabric softener
- 226 bottles of laundry detergent
- 219 cans of air disinfectant
- 135 bottles of hand soap
- 22 skin care products
- 130 air fresheners
- 275 cases of anti-bacterial wipes
- 34 bottles of mouthwash
- 34 packages of paper towels
- 26 toothbrushes
- 21 tubes of hand cream
- 158 bottles of dish soap
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.