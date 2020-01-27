Two men arrested after police recover illegal firearm, narcotics in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested after police recovered an illegal firearm and narcotics during a traffic stop in Chicopee Saturday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 20-year old Jean C. Rios Rivera and 24-year-old Eduardo Maldonado Arocho of Springfield were arrested after police stopped their car for motor vehicle violations just after 11:00 p.m.

Police said there were four people in the car and after a short investigation, both Rivera and Arocho were found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol with no identifiable marking and no firearm licenses. In addition, they had 40 bags of heroin, five Oxycodone pills, and money on them.

Both men were arrested and taken to State Police Springfield Barracks for booking.

Arocho and Rivera were charged with the following:

Possession/carrying a firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Posses to distribute Class A drug (Heroin)

Posses Class B drug (Oxycodone)

Police said Arocho was bailed on $1,000 and Rivera was held on $10,000 bail and taken to the Hampshire County House of Correction pending their arraignment in Chicopee District Court.