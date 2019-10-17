Two men arrested after weeks-long narcotics investigations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested two men and allegedly seized drugs, ammunition, and cash after two separate weeks-long investigations into narcotics sales on Johnson Street in Springfield.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 40-year-old Aurelio Duclerc and 64-year-old Rolando Penate were arrested after detectives simultaneously executed search warrants at two separate apartments on Johnson Street.
Walsh said detectives allegedly seized 34 grams of cocaine and more than $1739 in cash at 41 Johnson Street and 33 bags of heroin and a bag of cocaine in the backyard of 47 Johnson Street and digital scales and a drug ledger inside the apartment.
Duclerc is facing the following charges:
- Cocaine trafficking
- Distribution of a class B drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug (subsequent offense)
- Possession of ammunition without an FID
Penate is charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug (subsequent offense)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug (subsequent offense)