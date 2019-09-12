Two men arrested for allegedly stealing over $3000 of merchandise in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing from the Khols on 903 Riverdale Street Wednesday night.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers arrested Stephen Davis of Pittsfield and Tyler Dalzell of Dalton after police and Store Loss Prevention saw the suspects exiting the store with multiple bags of products in their arms around 5:15 p.m.

Officers were able to detain Davis immediately, but Dalzell allegedly ran away.

Police say Dlazell ran across the Riverdale shops plaza where he eventually stopped and surrendered.

Dalzell was arrested for larceny of $1,546.48 worth of merchandise and Davis was arrested for larceny of $1,680.99 worth of merchandise.