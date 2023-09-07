CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two 19-year-old men were arrested Monday night after drugs and a loaded firearm were found in a vehicle that attempted to evade police.

Chicopee Police were called to the intersection of Granby Road and Montgomery Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday night for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. When crews arrived, a black Nissan Sentra was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The person who called the police said the driver of that vehicle had a firearm.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued through a nearby supermarket’s parking lot and got stuck. Officers were able to remove two people inside the vehicle and arrest them. They have been identified as 19-year-old Everett Sexton of Chicopee and 19-year-old Kaden Bertolasio of Springfield.

Police seized a loaded firearm, several bags of suspected marijuana, a bottle containing pink powder, and a bag of “molly.”

Sexton has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possess Large Capacity Firearm

Deface Serial Number on a Firearm

Distribute Class D Drug

Possess Class B Drug

Possess Class D Drug

Possess Ammunition Without FID Card

Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without License

Open Container of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

Possess Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Distribute Class B Drug

Bertolasio was also charged with:

Fail To Stop for Police

Deface Serial Number on a Firearm

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Open Container of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

Possess Class B Drug

Possess Class D Drug

Distribute Class D Drug

Possess Ammunition Without FID Card

Threat to Commit Crime

Possess Large Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without License

Possess Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Distribute Class B Drug