CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two 19-year-old men were arrested Monday night after drugs and a loaded firearm were found in a vehicle that attempted to evade police.
Chicopee Police were called to the intersection of Granby Road and Montgomery Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday night for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. When crews arrived, a black Nissan Sentra was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The person who called the police said the driver of that vehicle had a firearm.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued through a nearby supermarket’s parking lot and got stuck. Officers were able to remove two people inside the vehicle and arrest them. They have been identified as 19-year-old Everett Sexton of Chicopee and 19-year-old Kaden Bertolasio of Springfield.
Police seized a loaded firearm, several bags of suspected marijuana, a bottle containing pink powder, and a bag of “molly.”
Sexton has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm Without a License
- Possess Large Capacity Firearm
- Deface Serial Number on a Firearm
- Distribute Class D Drug
- Possess Class B Drug
- Possess Class D Drug
- Possess Ammunition Without FID Card
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without License
- Open Container of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
- Possess Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle
- Distribute Class B Drug
Bertolasio was also charged with:
- Fail To Stop for Police
- Deface Serial Number on a Firearm
- Carrying a Firearm Without a License
- Open Container of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
- Possess Class B Drug
- Possess Class D Drug
- Distribute Class D Drug
- Possess Ammunition Without FID Card
- Threat to Commit Crime
- Possess Large Capacity Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without License
- Possess Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle
- Distribute Class B Drug
