Two men arrested for large capacity gun and drugs, one suspect wearing court issued ankle bracelet

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested Saturday after police found a large capacity gun and drugs in their possession, while one of the suspects was wearing a court issued ankle bracelet.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers discovered around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night that 24-year-old Derian Collazo of West Springfield was in possession of a large-capacity firearm. Collazo was also wearing a court issued ankle bracelet and is currently on parole for firearm convictions.

Along with Collazo, police also arrested 25-year-old Alexis Rivera of Springfield on Chester Street. Officers located the large capacity firearm as well as four bags of crack-cocaine.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Collazo is charged with the following:

  • Firearm Violation with two prior violent/drug crimes
  • Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way
  • Carrying a firearm without a license

Rivera is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony
  • Firearm license restriction violation
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug
Collazo, Left, and Rivera, Right (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today