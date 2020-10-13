Two men arrested for large capacity gun and drugs, one suspect wearing court issued ankle bracelet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested Saturday after police found a large capacity gun and drugs in their possession, while one of the suspects was wearing a court issued ankle bracelet.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers discovered around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night that 24-year-old Derian Collazo of West Springfield was in possession of a large-capacity firearm. Collazo was also wearing a court issued ankle bracelet and is currently on parole for firearm convictions.
Along with Collazo, police also arrested 25-year-old Alexis Rivera of Springfield on Chester Street. Officers located the large capacity firearm as well as four bags of crack-cocaine.
Collazo is charged with the following:
- Firearm Violation with two prior violent/drug crimes
- Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way
- Carrying a firearm without a license
Rivera is charged with the following:
- Possession of a large capacity firearm while in commission of a felony
- Firearm license restriction violation
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug