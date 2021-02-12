Two men arrested for murder of Chicopee man in December

HARTFORD (WWLP) – Two men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murder of a Chicopee man whose body was found in a burning car in Hartford in December.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 33-year-old Brandon Batiste of Springfield and 38-year-old Calvin Roberson of Waterbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday. They have both been charged with kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnaping, and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm. Batiste was located in Athens, Georgia at the time of his arrest.

On December 26, officials said the Hartford Fire Department extinguished a car fire on Shultas Place in Hartford and alerted officers that there was a deceased individual inside of the car. That person was later identified as 28-year-old Francisco Ramon of Chicopee. Ramon was found with several gunshot wounds and was determined that was the cause of his death.

The U.S. Attorney’s office say Batiste and Roberson allegedly kidnapped Roman on December 24, killed him and attempted to get rid of his body in Hartford.

Batiste and Roberson could face a maximum term of life in prison if convicted for the charges.

The investigation involved the Hartford, Chicopee and Springfield Police Departments along with the FBI, Connecticut Gang Task Force, Massachusetts and Connecticut State Police, Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, and the FBI’s office in Atlanta, Georgia.