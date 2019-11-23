Two men arrested in Chicopee on firearms charges, breaking and entering

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A breaking and entering response by Chicopee resulted in a pair of firearms charges Friday morning.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, officers were called in for a breaking and entering in progress on Roy Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

Wilk said the suspects were seen through a home camera system. When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Parrish Wallace and 27-year-old Tashawn Betts. Both suspects were arrested.

According to Chicopee police, officers discovered both men in the back yard dressed in black, one wearing latex gloves, with their faces covered.

One suspect surrendered a firearm, while the other attempted to flee. Two officers were able to catch the fleeing suspect.

Parrish Wallace of Springfield is charged with the following:

Attempt to commit a crime, B&E

Trespassing

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Tashawn Betts of Springfield is charged with the following: