TISBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are being charged with an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 39-year-old Miquel Antonio Jones of Edgartown, and 32-year-old Omar Odion Johnson of Canterbury, NH have been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with the November 17th armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury.

On November 17th, three masked and armed individuals forced their way into the rear door of the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury. They were wearing dark-colored clothing and white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features. Surveillance showed that one was carrying what appeared to be a walkie-talkie.

One of the suspects allegedly held a gun to the head of one of the bank employees and forced him to open the bank’s vault. Approximately $39,100 was taken and the employees were bound with duct tape and plastic zip ties. The suspects got away in an employee’s car.

The investigation revealed Jones and Johnson as suspects. Jones was arrested on state charges of accessory after the fact and was later charged with armed and masked bank robbery in Edgartown District Court. Johnson was arrested and charged with masked and armed robbery.

Jones and Johnson face up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 if found guilty.