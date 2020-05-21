Two men arrested in Holyoke, handgun seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two men and seized a handgun after an incident in the area of Franklin and Walnut Streets in Holyoke Wednesday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News, officers were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. for an incident where a “handgun was being passed between several people.”

When officers arrived they located four men. One suspect, 21-year-old Darren Rivera began moving away from officers but was stopped at gunpoint. Albert said Rivera admitted to officers that he had the gun in his pocket. They then seized a Jimenez 9 MM semi-automatic pistol that was fully loaded. He was arrested and taken to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow for further processing.

(Photo: Holyoke PD)

Officers arrested a second suspect, 19-year-old Daeshawn Jones, for disorderly conduct.

Darren Rivera is charged with: