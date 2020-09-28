Two men arrested in Springfield after gun, drugs, more than $2,800 found in vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men have been arrested after officers discovered an illegally owned firearm inside a vehicle.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers received information that 30-year-old Rockylane Lewis of Springfield was in possession of an illegal gun and was traveling in a car. Police were then able to located that car in the Eastfield Mall parking lot around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday and arrested Lewis, who was the passenger, and the driver, 24-year-old Jorge Villasana of Kentucky.

The loaded illegal firearm was found in the seat where Lewis was sitting. Officers then searched the vehicle and found more than 12 grams of powder and crack-cocaine, more than 140 oxycodone pills, codeine and $2868 in the vehicle.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Lewis is facing the following charges:

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm

Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime

Four counts of Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Villasana is facing the following charges:

Five counts of Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Two other people in another vehicle nearby were also arrested by Springfield Police. The driver of that car was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and the other person was released.