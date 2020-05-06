Two men arrested in Springfield after police seize multiple bags of drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two men after recovering several bags of drugs Tuesday evening.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 29-year-old Eduardo Alicea, and 29-year-old Angel Lemus were arrested after officers received a report of drug activity on Hebron Street around 5:15 p.m. When officers arrived to the area, they approached the car involved and saw cocaine and marijuana in plain view.

Walsh said both Alicea and Lemus stepped out of the car as officers searched it. A knife, heroin, cocaine, and crack-cocaine were found on Alicea who was the passenger.

Officers seized a total of 18 bags of crack-cocaine, 16 bags of cocaine, eight bags of heroin, and two bags of marijuana. Lemus, the driver, was charged with being in possession of cocaine.

Alicea was charged with the following: