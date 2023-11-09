SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested overnight following reports of suspects breaking into vehicles in Springfield.

Springfield officers were called to the area of Bridge and Chestnut Streets around midnight for a report of two men allegedly breaking into vehicles. Officers began a search of the area and found one suspect, 36-year-old Eddie Alvarez of Springfield, on Bridge Street that had matched the description given to them.

A second suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Lanzetti of Middletown, Connecticut, was later found in the area of Main and Bridge Streets.

Both men were arrested and have been charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle at night. Alvarez was additionally charged with two counts of attempting to commit a crime.