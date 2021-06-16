Two men arrested in Springfield for possession of more than 200 grams of cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested Tuesday following an investigation into drug activity at an apartment on Woodside Terrace.

For several months, detectives from the Springfield Police Department have been investigating an apartment on Woodside Terrace. On Tuesday, police observed a person, identified as 19-year-old Ibrahim Mohamed of Springfield, get dropped off from a vehicle in front of the apartment and witnessed him in a drug transaction, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The vehicle that dropped off Mohamed was pulled over on Liberty Street a short time after. Police found crack-cocaine in the vehicle and the driver will receive a criminal complaint.

Later in the day, Walsh said police say Mohamed was seen leaving the apartment and getting into another vehicle. Officers stopped the car on Mill Street and detained Mohamed and the driver, 23-year-old Davindutheshan Desilva of West Hartford, Connecticut.

Inside the car, police seized packaging materials, a scale and money. A block of cocaine, weighing more than 200 grams, was found inside Mohamed’s pants as well as crack-cocaine. In total, 248 grams of drugs were found in his possession and both suspects were arrested.

Desilva will be charged with:

Cocaine Trafficking – 200 grams or more

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Mohamed will also be charged with: