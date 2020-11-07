Two men arrested, one wearing GPS ankle bracelet, for possession of gun, drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested two people Friday night and seized a gun, drugs and cash.

Officers from the narcotics unit arrested Paul Kopy of Lawton Street and Michael Williams of Flagg Street Friday night on Lawton Street. Kopy was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet for a previous shooting when officers arrested him.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers recovered a gun, 27 grams of cocaine, 70 bags of heroin and cash.

Walsh said the two suspects will be arraigned on Monday and their charges along with additional details will be announced after.