Two men charged after video shows man urinating on boy’s memorial

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN)- A man was caught on camera urinating on a memorial for a little boy who died from cancer at Underhill Park in Mays Landing. Police say Bryan Bellace and Daniel Flippen, both 23 years old, are now facing charges.

The memorial is for Christian Clopp a 9-year-old who died of brain cancer five years ago.

“It’s a disgusting act,” Paul Burgan said. As a single parent you think, ‘What if that was my child?’” Desmond Walker said.

That’s when two men who saw the video and immediately reacted with kindness.

“We went down here, came with gloves, sanitizer and we got it cleaned up,” Walker said.

It didn’t take them too much time to clean up the mess, but they say it was meant to show the boy’s family that the community doesn’t stand for that sort of bad behavior.

“We come together. This is our community,” Burgan said. “When stuff like this happens, we come together. We take care of what needs to be done.”

The memorial sits in an all-access playground and it was built in Clopp’s memory.

Mark Clopp, Christian’s father, took to Facebook to thank those who reached out in support of his family.

He also wrote, “I don’t understand this world today. A friend of ours came over today to inform us that a video was posted of two scumbags urinating on Christian’s memorial at his playground.”

