Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine in Springfield

Elvin Gonzalez and Jeffrey Cintron (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine after allegedly making a drug deal on Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Narcotics Bureau, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit arrested 41-year-old Jeffrey Cintron and 41-year-old Elvin Gonzalez.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Albany Street and James Avenue after they observed Cintron make a drug deal for cocaine. Cintron and Gonzalez were in the car. Detectives seized fentanyl, approximately 18 grams of cocaine and a stun gun from Gonzalez. The buyer was located and will receive a criminal complaint.

A search warrant was then executed at Cintron’s home located on Harvard Street. Detectives seized more than $9200 in cash, an illegally possessed firearm, 19 rounds of ammunition, cocaine and additional pills of fentanyl.

(Springfield Police Department)

Jeffrey Cintron of Springfield is charged with following:

  • Trafficking Fentanyl
  • Trafficking Cocaine (18-36 grams)
  • Possession of a Firearm during a commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
  • Distribution of a Class B Drug

Elvin Gonzalez of Chicopee is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking Fentanyl
  • Trafficking Cocaine (18-36 grams)
  • Possession of an Electric Stun Gun

