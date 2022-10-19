SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested in Springfield on Sunday after an alleged drug transaction of heroin/fentanyl.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 11 a.m. the DEA Task Force was conducting surveillance at a home on the 100 block of Prospect Street when they saw a suspected drug transaction take place. Officers approached the two suspects 51-year-old Luis Robelo of Bronx, New York was inside a car, and 48-year-old Omar Roman of Springfield was standing outside the car.

Robelo was detained and Roman attempted to run away and dropped a bag that contained approximately 400 half-packs (20,000 bags) of heroin/fentanyl. He was caught when he fell on Jardine Street. Both suspects were arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin/fentanyl, more than 200 grams.

MUGSHOTS: Luis Robelo and Omar Roman

Luis Robelo (Springfield Police Department) Omar Roman (Springfield Police Department)

MAP: Prospect Street in Springfield

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Office Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in conjunction with the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) and Massachusetts State Police C.I.N.R.E.T.