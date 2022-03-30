PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Two men have been found guilty in Berkshire Superior Court for a shooting incident that seriously injured a man.

Kevin Nieves, 22, and Daquan Douglas, 28, both from Pittsfield, were found guilty for their involvement in the near-fatal shooting of Nicholas Carnevale, of Cheshire, on Aug. 21, 2018, at a party at the Ashley Reservoir on October Mountain.

Nieves was found guilty of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery, and a single count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle. The jury found Douglas guilty of misleading a police officer.

Two other persons, Christopher Frazier and Luis DelvalleRodriguez, are also facing charges in connection to the incident.

Judge John Agostini scheduled sentencing for Thursday at 10 a.m.