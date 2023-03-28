STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from West Springfield and Springfield were arrested Thursday on the Mass. Pike in connection to a bank robbery in Rhode Island.
On Thursday, State Police stopped a vehicle on the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge that was allegedly identified and connected to a bank robbery in Rhode Island. Two men inside the vehicle were arrested after police found an unknown amount of cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.
The Worcester District Attorney’s office has identified the suspects as Darnell Engram of West Springfield and Radelle Hubbard of Springfield.
Both suspects were arraigned Friday in Dudley District Court and have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Engram’s bail was set at $50,000 and Hubbard’s bail was set at $100,000.
Engram was charged with the following:
- Being a fugitive from justice
- Failure to stop for police
- Marked lanes violation
- Speeding
Hubbard was also charged with:
- Being a fugitive from justice
- Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Firearm possession without an FID card
- Ammunition possession without an FID card
Both men are expected to return to Dudley District Court on Friday.