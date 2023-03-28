STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from West Springfield and Springfield were arrested Thursday on the Mass. Pike in connection to a bank robbery in Rhode Island.

On Thursday, State Police stopped a vehicle on the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge that was allegedly identified and connected to a bank robbery in Rhode Island. Two men inside the vehicle were arrested after police found an unknown amount of cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Credit: State Police Association

The Worcester District Attorney’s office has identified the suspects as Darnell Engram of West Springfield and Radelle Hubbard of Springfield.

Both suspects were arraigned Friday in Dudley District Court and have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Engram’s bail was set at $50,000 and Hubbard’s bail was set at $100,000.

Engram was charged with the following:

Being a fugitive from justice

Failure to stop for police

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

Hubbard was also charged with:

Being a fugitive from justice

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Firearm possession without an FID card

Ammunition possession without an FID card

Both men are expected to return to Dudley District Court on Friday.