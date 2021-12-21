Two men from Springfield arrested following series of shed break-ins

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Springfield were arrested on Wednesday December 15th, for allegedly breaking into multiple sheds and garages in the East Longmeadow area.

According to a statement issued by the East Longmeadow Police Department, on that Wednesday the East Longmeadow Police Department received multiple reports of break-ins from sheds and garages in the North Main Street residential areas. These thefts were believed to be part of a string of thefts reported to police weeks eariler.

Witnesses lead officers to find multiple items hidden along a wooded area that were presumably left there for later retrieval. Detectives were called to conduct surveillance. A short time later police saw a vehicle pull up to the end of a dead end street near where these items were being held. Police walked up to the driver of the vehicle and asked him what he was doing. The driver was later identified as 55-year-old Robert Lopez from Springfield.

At the same time another man was reportedly seen by police walking on a nearby street. The man was wet and muddy as if being outside for some time. He was later identified as 21-year-old Johnathan Martinez also from Springfield.

Both men were arrested and charged. Robert Lopez was charged with Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Jonathan Martinez, was charged with two counts of Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony, and two counts of Larceny from a Building. Both men were arraigned in Palmer District Court the next day and released on their own recognizance. While the case remains under investigation, no additional information has been released at this time.