SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were found guilty in connection with a stabbing in 2020 on Worthington Street in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Carlos Cuba of West Springfield and 34-year-old Khair Abdul-Raheem of East Longmeadow were found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court on Monday.

Cuba was also found guilty on an additional charge, of breaking & entering into a vehicle in the daytime. They are scheduled to be sentenced on August 18th in Hampden Superior Court.

On July 26, 2020, a 22-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with three unknown men in the area of the 900 block of Worthington Street and one of them stabbed him with a knife and ran away.

The investigation revealed surveillance camera footage and additional means to identify two of the suspects as Cuba and Abdul-Raheem. They were arrested on August 2, 2020, by Wilbraham Police in connection with a home invasion. This case is scheduled for trial on August 24th.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “We have no tolerance for senseless acts of violence in our community. I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department for their very thorough and professional investigation, which brought these two defendants to justice. I also thank Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Schlemmer for his hard work and skilled prosecution of this case.”

The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Schlemmer.