SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were found guilty in connection with a stabbing in 2020 on Worthington Street in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Carlos Cuba of West Springfield and 34-year-old Khair Abdul-Raheem of East Longmeadow were found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court on Monday.

Cuba was also found guilty on an additional charge, of breaking & entering into a vehicle in the daytime. They are scheduled to be sentenced on August 18th in Hampden Superior Court.

On July 26, 2020, a 22-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with three unknown men in the area of the 900 block of Worthington Street and one of them stabbed him with a knife and ran away.

The investigation revealed surveillance camera footage and additional means to identify two of the suspects as Cuba and Abdul-Raheem. They were arrested on August 2, 2020, by Wilbraham Police in connection with a home invasion. This case is scheduled for trial on August 24th.  

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “We have no tolerance for senseless acts of violence in our community. I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department for their very thorough and professional investigation, which brought these two defendants to justice. I also thank Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Schlemmer for his hard work and skilled prosecution of this case.”

The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Schlemmer.

Local News

More Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram