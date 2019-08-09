Two men identified in Springfield home invasion involving sword

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The two men involved in a home invasion Thursday have been identified.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh identified the suspects as 22-year-old Antonio Jimenez of Springfield and 23-year-old Sedale Collymore of Chicopee.

Walsh said the victim said two men knocked on his door, one with a gun, the other with a sword on Thursday morning. The suspects robbed the victim and left.

Officers were able to find both Jimenez and Collymore hiding in the bushes behind a building and located the stolen items and sword.

Jimenez and Collymore have been charged with home invasion.