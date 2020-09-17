Two men in West Springfield arrested for drug possession

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men in West Springfield were arrested after police conducted a search warrant Tuesday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Police Department, a search warrant was executed by Detectives of the West Springfield Narcotics Bureau as well as members of the FBI-Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force at the residence of 39-year-old Noel Bacon.

At around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, police searched 488 Cold Spring Ave. and found 250 bags of heroin, drug packaging materials, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

The two men inside the residence were Bacon of Cold Spring Ave. and 23-year-old Xavier Montanez of Armstrong Street in West Springfield. Both were arrested and charged with the following:

Noel Bacon:

Drug Possession, Class A, Subsequent Offense

Drug Possession, Class A, With Intent to Distribute

Xavier Montanez: