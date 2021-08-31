Two men injured in Hadley Walmart shooting arraigned from hospital bed

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men that were injured in a shooting on August 22 in the Hadley Walmart have been charged with drug and gun related offenses Tuesday.

The two men still in hospital beds at Baystate Medical Center, 20-year-old Juan Hernandez of Schenectady, New York and 21-year-old Jeraun Matos of Springfield, were arraigned through the Eastern Hampshire District Court via Zoom session. Both are still recovering from injuries received in the shooting.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Possession of a Class A substance (heroin) with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class B substance (cocaine) with intent to distribute

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Hernandez will be held on a $10,000 cash bail and is expected back in court on September 28.

Springfield resident Matos pleaded not guilty to:

Possession of a Class A substance (heroin) with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class B substance (cocaine) with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Matos will be held on a $7,500 cash bail and is also expected back in court on September 28.

Also in court Tuesday was 26-year-old Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas of Chicopee who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Walmart shooting. The judge orders Alvarez-Vargas to be detained without prejudice, meaning he can return to court at a later date to seek release. Alvarez-Vargas and the other suspect, 32-year-old Keyla Fernandez of Holyoke, were arraigned last week at Eastern Hampshire District Court. Both pleaded not guilty to drug and gun charges.