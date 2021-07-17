Two men suspected of stealing wallet from Sturbridge gas station, shoplifting from Walmart

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a wallet and shoplifting on Thursday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a wallet was allegedly taken by two men inside the Cumberland Farms in Sturbridge. Police said they then tried to use a stolen credit card and use it at the Xtra-Mart in Sturbridge but it was declined.

The suspects then went to Walmart to use the credit card but it was again declined. The two men the allegedly shoplifted roughly $100 worth of items from the store.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Sturbridge police said the two men were driving an older model Chevrolet van with Texas plates. They have been described as two Hispanic men with southern accents. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police at 508-347-2525 ext. 371.