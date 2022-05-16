WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men after a vehicle was damaged on Riverdale Street.

The two men were caught on surveillance camera damaging a vehicle parked at a business on Riverdale Street. In the video shared by the police department, one of the suspects takes an object and throws it at the windshield of a vehicle.

If you have any information on the incident or know the identities of the suspects, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.