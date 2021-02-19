Two men wanted on murder charges in other states arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men who were wanted on murder charges in other states were arrested in Springfield recently.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Thursday, February 11 around 6:30 a.m. officers arrested 19-year-old Tyshawn Jordan of Moore, South Carolina inside a home on Fernbank Road in Springfield.

Jordan was charged as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. The charge is in connection with a homicide, murder by firearm, in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

On Thursday, February 4 around 10:10 a.m. officers arrested 21-year-old Jordon Register of Chapman Street in Greenfield at Baystate Medical Center.

Walsh said Register was also charged as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. The charge is in connection with a January 2021 homicide that occurred in Hartford, Connecticut.

Members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force assisted with the arrests.