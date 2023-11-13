SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two missing children were located in Springfield on Monday and their noncustodial father has been arrested.

According to U.S. Marshals District of Connecticut Spokesperson Matthew Duffy, Puerto Rico Police contacted the U.S. Marshal’s office in Puerto Rico on October 10th for help in finding two missing children believed to be with their father who was a fugitive. The children were reported missing on June 6, 2021 after they had not returned home from visiting their father, Luis Gonzalez-Fontanez.

U.S. Marshals discovered that Gonzalez-Fontanez traveled to Hartford and then to a home on Tyler Street in Springfield when the kids were found. Gonzalez-Fontanez was arrested, taken to the Springfield Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice. He will be returned to Puerto Rico and be charged with violation of Penal Code Article 121(B) and Unlawful Deprivation of Custody.

Members of Massachusetts State Police VFAS unit, Springfield Police Department, Hampden County Sheriff’s office, and Massachusetts Department of Child and Family Services assisted the U.S. Marshalls Violent Fugitive Task Force with the investigation.