HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two drivers were issued tickets after passing a school bus illegally in Hadley on Wednesday.

According to the Hadley Police Department, at approximately 7:45 a.m., a school bus approached a stop on Rocky Hill Road near Highland Circle activating it’s yellow, and then red alternating lights. After the red lights activated, two vehicles, a white SUV, and then a grey SUV passed by the school bus.

Courtesy of Hadley Police Department Courtesy of Hadley Police Department

Both motorists were issued a citation for Fail to Stop for a School Bus ($255.00), and Hadley police will continue to monitor school buses at various times in the morning and afternoon.\

It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus while the stop arm is extended, and the red lights are flashing. Do not attempt to pass the bus, it is illegal, and the cost of injuring or killing a child is far greater than that of being late to work.

For parents, remind your students to wait at least 10 feet back from the road, and 10 feet from the bus. Ten feet is about five big steps. Children should wait until the bus has come to a complete stop and always cross in front of the school bus, never behind. Children should also make eye contact with the driver before crossing the street, and keep that 10 feet of distance.