Two more Massachusetts State Police troopers to plead guilty to overtime abuse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Two more Massachusetts State Police troopers have agreed to plea guilty in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Paul Cesan, of Southwick, and 46-year-old Eric Chin, of Hanover, will both plead guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, under a plea agreement.

Dates for the hearings have not been determined yet.

Cesan and Chin were both assigned to the now-dismantled Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The U.S. Attorney’s office reports that in 2016, Cesan earned $163,533, which included approximately $50,866 in overtime pay. In 2016, Chin earned $302,400, with approximately $131,653 of that being overtime pay.

Under the plea agreement with Cesan, the U.S. Attorney’s office says that the government will recommend a sentence of between 10 and 16 months of incarceration. Under the plea agreement with Chin, the government will recommend a sentence of between six and 12 months of incarceration.

Cesan and Chin are the fourth and fifth troopers to plead guilty as a result of the ongoing investigation into overtime abuse.