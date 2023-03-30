WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Connecticut have been sentenced in connection to several violent armed robberies at AT&T stories in Connecticut and West Springfield back in 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut, 25-year-old Shaquille Raymond of Hartford was sentenced to 72 months in prison with five years of supervised release and 25-year-old Savina Bourne of Middletown was sentenced to 78 months in prison with three years of supervised release.

In 2021, Raymond, Bourne and three other suspects were involved in several violent and armed robberies of AT&T stores. The suspects would enter the stores around closing time, point weapons at employees, and in some instances would pistol whip, drag, and shove employees to the back inventory rooms. They also held employees at gunpoint as they filled large bags with cell phones and electronics. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were taken from several stores.

Bourne worked at AT&T stores and helped plan the robberies as well as served as the getaway driver and helped sell the stolen merchandise.

AT&T Newington Robbery: January 29, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

AT&T Enfield Robbery: February 24, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

AT&T Canton Robbery: April 15, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

AT&T West Springfield Robbery and Arrests: June 6, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

From Bourne’s Jeep Grand Cherokee that the suspects crashed on June 6, 2021, investigators recovered the mask pictured on the left. The right is a still image from the Enfield robbery, depicting an individual wearing what appears to be the same mask: (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

State Police SUV from AT&T West Springfield Robbery and Arrests: June 6, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

Evidence recovered from AT&T West Springfield Robbery and Arrests: June 6, 2021 (United States District Court, District of Connecticut via Saviana Bourne affidavit)

(West Springfield Police Department)

Courtesy: West Springfield Police

The group was involved in robberies at AT&T stores in:

Newington, Connecticut on January 29, 2021

Enfield, Connecticut on February 24, 2021

Canton, Connecticut on April 15, 2021

Two failed attempts of robberies in Torrington, Connecticut and Glastonbury, Connecticut in May 2021.

West Springfield on June 6, 2021

On June 6, 2021, four of the suspects entered an AT&T store in West Springfield armed with a semi-automatic pistol, two revolvers and a semiautomatic rifle. After leaving the store driven by the fifth suspect, they led Massachusetts State Police on a high-speed chase that ended on Route 57 in Agawam with the suspects crashing into a trooper’s cruiser. All five suspects were arrested and police found more than $150,000 in stolen merchandise and firearms in the car.

Raymond and Bourne have been ordered to pay restitution of $298,073.86 for the losses in the Newington, Enfield and Canton robberies. All five suspects have pled guilty to charges in connection to the robberies.

One other suspect, Deshawn Baugh, has already been sentenced to 108 months in prison. Two more suspects, Alex Josephs and Ronaldo Smith, are still awaiting sentencing.