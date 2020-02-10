1  of  48
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Public Schools Central Berkshire Reg School District Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Christian School Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Montessori School of Northampton NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pioneer Valley Reg. School District PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quabbin Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Union #38 School District

Two New England College students shot near campus, shooter at large

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

HENNIKER, N.H. (WWLP) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for a shooter after three people were shot and injured early Sunday near New England College.

Police say a 9-1-1 call was made from an off-campus address. Officers found two women and one man injured. Police say two of the three victims are students at the college.

All the victims were treated for their injuries and released. Police haven’t released any information about the shooter or shooters. They said it is an ongoing investigation.

Classes are canceled at New England College today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story