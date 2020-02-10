Two New England College students shot near campus, shooter at large

HENNIKER, N.H. (WWLP) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for a shooter after three people were shot and injured early Sunday near New England College.

Police say a 9-1-1 call was made from an off-campus address. Officers found two women and one man injured. Police say two of the three victims are students at the college.

All the victims were treated for their injuries and released. Police haven’t released any information about the shooter or shooters. They said it is an ongoing investigation.

Classes are canceled at New England College today.