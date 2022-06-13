Manchester, NH — On Friday night, a brawl broke out in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 242 Beech Street. Manchester Police initially responded to the scene for a report of a robbery in progress that involved a firearm. Responding officers encountered many individuals inside and outside of the store and as they tried to identify a suspect with a firearm, two groups began fighting.

During the altercation, officers were attacked and assaulted, and all Manchester Police officers on-duty responded to the scene to assist. Two officers were injured and treated at a local hospital. Four individuals were arrested and investigations revealed that there had been no robbery with a firearm as initially reported. It was learned that the two groups had known each other and that there was an ongoing conflict.







Left to right: George Stanley (29), Richard Cooper (24), Howard Cooper (25), Alexander Cooper (29)

The four individuals were arrested for the following charges: