Manchester, NH — On Friday night, a brawl broke out in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 242 Beech Street. Manchester Police initially responded to the scene for a report of a robbery in progress that involved a firearm. Responding officers encountered many individuals inside and outside of the store and as they tried to identify a suspect with a firearm, two groups began fighting.
During the altercation, officers were attacked and assaulted, and all Manchester Police officers on-duty responded to the scene to assist. Two officers were injured and treated at a local hospital. Four individuals were arrested and investigations revealed that there had been no robbery with a firearm as initially reported. It was learned that the two groups had known each other and that there was an ongoing conflict.
The four individuals were arrested for the following charges:
- 29-year-old George Stanley of Manchester was arrested for Simple Assault- DV, Felony Riot, and Resisting Arrest.
- 24-year-old Richard Cooper of Manchester was arrested for Felony Riot and Resisting Arrest
- 25-year-old Howard Cooper of Manchester was arrested for Felony Riot and Resisting Arrest
- 29-year-old Alexander Cooper of Hooksett was charged with Felony Riot and Resisting Arrest