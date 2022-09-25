LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from New York arrested by Longmeadow police after breaking and entering a home on Converse Street Saturday night.

According to Longmeadow Police, officers responded to a home on Converse Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of two masked men breaking into a home.

Once the officers arrived on scene, one suspect was taken into custody while attempting to flee. The second suspect fled on foot and was apprehended during a search of the area.

Sergio Rodriguez Lopez of College Point, New York and Johnathan Ceballos of Queens, New York were arrested and charged with breaking and entering to a building, larceny, and malicious damage.

Bail is set at $50,000.