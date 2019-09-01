Two officers injured after domestic disturbance call in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Holyoke Police officers were injured after reporting to a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News while making an arrest, two officers were injured by one of the suspects involved.

Lt. Albert said around 10:54 p.m., officers were called to Dwight Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived to the area, they encountered a pregnant woman who stated she was allegedly assaulted.

It took multiple police officers to control one of the suspects involved.

Lt. Albert confirms the two officers have non-life-threatening injuries and two arrests were made.